I don't want to do a show where people immediately accept you: Birthday girl Surbhi Chandna

MUMBAI: When we talk about hard-working people, one of the popular names that pop up is Surbhi Chandna! The actress has carved a niche for herself in the glamour world with her hard work and talent. She made her television debut with SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah where she played Sweety. Post that, there has been no looking back! The birthday girl is currently winning hearts by playing the leading role of Dr. Ishani in Star Plus' Sanjivani.



The actress, who earlier mesmerised audience by playing the role of Annika Trivedi in Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz, opened up on her birthday plans and much more. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Surbhi explained why this year is extra special for her. "Till last month, there were travel plans in place but it didn't work out. So, I will see how I can make it special. I will probably spend some time with my family and friends and make the most of it," she said. She opened on how birthdays for her have become special in the last few years as she has explored travelling .



When asked if this year is extra special as she bagged a new project with Sanjivani, Surbhi said that she is enjoying this new phase and her character. She also said that there are so many layers to Ishani which is very different from Annika and that she is glad to have explored many facades of Ishani. She continued, "Last December, I had an amazing journey which ended then I went for travelling , had time to unwind. I think now I am associated with a very big brand which is slowly growing on people. I also don't want to do a show where people immediately accept you. Even Ishqbaaaz took a little while to be accepted by the audience and look at how the audience reacted. What a show! I am hoping with Sanjivani too makes it happens. We are slowly getting there."