I dress up exactly like Kesar Ba in real life too: Apara Mehta

MUMBAI: A veteran actor like Apara Mehta, who has played an array of roles throughout her career has probably had enough and more looks to experiment with in her career span. But while she enjoyed dressing up as different characters, she is enjoying her stint as Kesar Ba in Indiawaali Maa the most!

From mirrorwork textiles to kathiyavaadi handlooms, Apara Mehta confesses she has a taste exactly like Kesar Ba in real life too. She will be essaying the character of Kaku’s Maasi, who helps in her mission to reunite Rohan and Cheenu. But beyond that, Apara ji is the most excited to work with her friend and beloved co-star Suchita Trivedi again.

Talking about her look in the show, Apara ji said, “This character is really close to me because it’s a Gujarati character I am really interested in textiles in real life too. I am getting a chance to show case the variety of beautiful handloom collection from my state and I feel proud to boast that on national television. My character belongs to the textile background and it represents the rich heritage and culture of Gujarat. I understand and know all the embroidery and handlooms. I’ve always worn authentic handlooms collection, even khadi, never worn synthetic materials. I have a varied collection of clothes and jewelry from the heartland of Gujarat and I love dressing up like that. It resonates with Kesar Ba’s look as well and I am most comfortable in playing this character because of my look, and working with my old friend, Suchita.”

Will Kesar Ba and Kaku be successful in reuniting Rohan and Cheenu? Or will Cheenu go ahead and get engaged to Akshay?

