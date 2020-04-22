I enjoy reading them: Shivangi Joshi on YRKKH memes

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi is currently in Dehradhun with her family. The actress is missing Mumbai and the shooting life.

She told ETimes TV, 'I am in my hometown with my family and I am spending time with my family. I am playing and spending a lot of time with my nephew vansh. My entire day goes into playing with him and I really enjoy being with him. I love kids and I am very fortunate that we have a baby in our life with whom I can play the entire day. I enjoy a lot with Vansh'.

Talking about what she is missing the most, Shivangi said, 'I am missing Mumbai life. I am missing my shoots, but I also understand we are going through a serious situation and I want everything to get normal and this Coronavirus to come to an end. I am missing the normal life routine.'

When asked about her reaction to the viral memes surrounding her long-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress said, 'I take it as a compliment. Many people send the memes or forward them to me also and I enjoy reading them or looking at them. And mostly on these memes, I see Kartik (Mohsin) and my photos on them and I take it as a compliment.'

