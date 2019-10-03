News

I feel blessed to be a mother of two beautiful daughters: Mahhi Vij

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Oct 2019 08:08 PM

MUMBAI: Television personalities Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are proud parents of a baby girl, and Mahhi and Jay both have been showering and expressing unconditional gratitude and love for their little bundle of joy on social media!

They named their daughter Tara.

The couple had already taken the responsibility of childcare by sponsoring the education of their caretaker's children and also making sure to spend time with them. But now that Mahhi is a mother to a baby girl, she is proud to announce that she is a mother of two daughters, Tara, her own child, and Khushi, the caretaker’s daughter.

She took to social media to announce the same. Take a look.

'When your prayers are answered god gives you the best gift called daughter I feel blessed to be mother of two beautiful daughters @iamkhushiray @tarajaybhanushali.'

Happy motherhood to you, Mahhi!
