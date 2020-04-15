I feel a certain calmness when I am in my character: Sumedh Mudgalkar on playing Krishn in RadhaKrishn

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's top-rated show RadhaKrishn is a mythological saga and features Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in the lead roles. Sumedh recently opened up on the idea of playing Krishn in the show and how feels every emotion intensely.

The actor said, 'For me as a person, I feel every emotion a little more when I am in the character. I feel a certain calmness when I am in my character, and when I am busy playing out my scenes. I got the opportunity to play Lord Ram’s character in my show for a brief phase. I felt so good from within at that point in time. The research and understanding lies in imagining Krishn to be a normal human like you and me and reacting like how he would react. This is the precision and clarity with which our Producers Siddharth Kumar Tewary and Rahul Tewary have come up with for the show RadhaKrishn.'

Credits: India Forums