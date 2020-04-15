News

I feel a certain calmness when I am in my character: Sumedh Mudgalkar on playing Krishn in RadhaKrishn

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 03:01 PM

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's top-rated show RadhaKrishn is a mythological saga and features Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in the lead roles. Sumedh recently opened up on the idea of playing Krishn in the show and how feels every emotion intensely.

The actor said, 'For me as a person, I feel every emotion a little more when I am in the character. I feel a certain calmness when I am in my character, and when I am busy playing out my scenes. I got the opportunity to play Lord Ram’s character in my show for a brief phase. I felt so good from within at that point in time. The research and understanding lies in imagining Krishn to be a normal human like you and me and reacting like how he would react. This is the precision and clarity with which our Producers Siddharth Kumar Tewary and Rahul Tewary have come up with for the show RadhaKrishn.'

Credits: India Forums

Tags Star Bharat RadhaKrishn mythological saga Sumedh Mudgalkar Mallika Singh Siddharth Kumar Tewary Rahul Tewary TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Actresses who rocked the bell-bottom look!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here