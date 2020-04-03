I feel privileged that I was part of it: Urvashi Dholakia on Dekh Bhai Dekh reruns

MUMBAI: One of the most iconic shows on Indian television, Dekh Bhai Dekh is being aired again during the lockdown. Doordarshan is re-telecasting its most popular shows.

Urvashi Dholakia, who played Shilpa in the show, told a media portal, 'It feels awesome that Dekh Bhai Dekh is being re-telecast but I also wish it would have been remade. In fact, there have been many trails and errors but nothing materialised. However, if a remake ever happens, it has to be with us only, boss. We are no less. The way daily soaps have the time leap, which is quite a famous pattern these days, our comeback with Dekh Bhai Dekh will be an original leap. I am excited that millennial will get to see such an iconic show which has been a trend-setter in the industry. It was the first show to be shot in a multi-cam set up. It was a huge production, with Jaya ji producing it and Anand Mahendru directing it. I feel privileged that I was part of it.'

The actress added, 'Though I entered late in the show, funnily my character was discussed from the very first episode. It was like a build up ki ye kaun hai? I remember for my casting, Anand sir called me in his office and made me read some random lines and next day I started shooting. This show was and is an all-time favourite of many because it catered to all age group from 6 years to 60 years. We were the teens, then we had people in the 30s also. So, everyone watching the show could relate it to themselves.'

Talking about her overall experience, she said, 'It was one of the most perfect shows. Working with actors like Sushma, Naveen, Bhavna, Shekhar Suman, who was one of the fabulous actors, was outstanding experience. I am happy with that all these shows are being telecast because today's generation is getting to know how television was so good even at that time and has evolved.'

Are you watching the rerun?

