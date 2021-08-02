I feel younger than ever: Jai Singh on turning 40

MUMBAI: Jai Singh, who will turn a year older on August 3, is thrilled to bits and is grateful to almighty for keeping him hale and hearty amid the pandemic.

The actor is overjoyed about the special day, which he calls a milestone birthday. “I would want to spend the day with my family and friends but since they are in Kolkata and keeping the pandemic in mind, will celebrate with a few close friends,” he says.

Sharing his thoughts on turning 40, the "Ishq Par Zor Nahi" actor says, it feels like a new beginning. “I feel younger than ever. It feels like a new beginning, literally. I moved to Mumbai when I was 38, and then the pandemic happened. Getting back to work has set the energies high again.”

Expressing his gratitude to the almighty, Jai says he is grateful for the gift of life. “I'm grateful to God for the good offers and work that I'm a part of, despite the pandemic letting down a lot of them. Wearing new clothes and partying with my family, friends would be that gift of love I would give myself,” he concludes.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, last year too Jai couldn’t celebrate his birthday with his family but he had few friends around who made the day special for him.



“Last year, I was all alone and locked in a new apartment where I had moved in a day before my birthday, without my friends. But Yatin Mehta, Mohit Hiranandani, Geet Sagar and Urmi Chanda my close friends made it special with their surprise,” he adds.