I find Shehnaz Gill over-smart and over-confident: Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna, who had once made headlines with her stint in Colors' Bigg Boss, is still remembered for her sporting and bindaas nature.



Karishma is an ardent fan of Bigg Boss and follows all the seasons rigorously. The leggy lass recently visited the house of Bigg Boss 13 and assigned a task to the contestants.



TellyChakkar got in touch with Miss Tanna and asked her for her views on the current season and her favourites. She shared, 'Well, all the contestants are playing the game very smartly, but I think they have forgotten that there are cameras capturing them 24*7. During our time, we played the game with decorum, but this time, the contestants have crossed all the boundaries. You cannot be rowdy-like.'



She continued, 'I find Rashmi (Desai) and Siddharth (Shukla) very sensible. If Rashmi is being image conscious, then I don’t think there is any harm as she is an actress and has a life post Bigg Boss as well. Siddharth is playing well but should have a control on his temper.'



When asked who according to her is fake in the house, she replied, 'I find Shehnaz (Gill) over-smart and over-confident. I don’t find her cute at all.'



Lastly, who has chances of winning? The actress said, 'I see Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai being in the show till the end.'



