News

I find Shehnaz Gill over-smart and over-confident: Karishma Tanna

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
01 Nov 2019 08:09 PM

MUMBAI: The bold and beautiful Karishma Tanna, who had once made headlines with her stint in Colors’ Bigg Boss, is still remembered for her sporting and bindaas nature.

Karishma is an ardent fan of Bigg Boss and follows all the seasons rigorously. The leggy lass recently visited the house of Bigg Boss 13 and assigned a task to the contestants.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Miss Tanna and asked her for her views on the current season and her favourites. She shared, 'Well, all the contestants are playing the game very smartly, but I think they have forgotten that there are cameras capturing them 24*7. During our time, we played the game with decorum, but this time, the contestants have crossed all the boundaries. You cannot be rowdy-like.'

She continued, 'I find Rashmi (Desai) and Siddharth (Shukla) very sensible. If Rashmi is being image conscious, then I don’t think there is any harm as she is an actress and has a life post Bigg Boss as well. Siddharth is playing well but should have a control on his temper.'

When asked who according to her is fake in the house, she replied, 'I find Shehnaz (Gill) over-smart and over-confident. I don’t find her cute at all.'

Lastly, who has chances of winning? The actress said, 'I see Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai being in the show till the end.'

Who is your favourite? Hit the comments section below.

Tags > Shehnaz Gill, Karishma Tanna, Colors, Bigg Boss, Rashmi Desai, Siddharth Shukla, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video...

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video Swag Salamat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri

past seven days