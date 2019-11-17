I follow the footsteps of my Army Man father - Hrishikesh Pandey

The recently launched new mytho show on Star Bharat "Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki’ is being loved by the audience. Hrishikesh Pandey, who plays Vaishnavi's father Raja Ratnakar, follows his father's military man principles from which he has learned a lot.

Actor Hrishikesh Pandey while talking about this said that, “I always follow my father's principles .My father believes in discipline and being punctual. He also believes that a man should know to do his work and not depend on any one.”

Hrishikesh’s father believes in respecting women. The character of Raja Ratnakar is also the same where her daughter and her wife are the most important people in their life. Even though he is king he believes to give woman a special place in their life.

Hrishikesh Pandey’s character is loved among the audience. And surely, his way of living is also loved and something to be learnt from.

