News

I follow the footsteps of my Army Man father - Hrishikesh Pandey

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Nov 2019 04:15 PM

The recently launched new mytho show on Star Bharat "Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki’ is being loved by the audience. Hrishikesh Pandey, who plays Vaishnavi's father Raja Ratnakar, follows his father's military man principles from which he has learned a lot.

Actor Hrishikesh Pandey while talking about this said that, “I always follow my father's principles .My father believes in discipline and being punctual. He also believes that a man should know to do his work and not depend on any one.”

Hrishikesh’s father believes in respecting women. The character of Raja Ratnakar is also the same where her daughter and her wife are the most important people in their life. Even though he is king he believes to give woman a special place in their life.

Hrishikesh Pandey’s character is loved among the audience. And surely, his way of living is also loved and something to be learnt from.

To know more about Hrishikesh Pandey as Raja Ratnakar …..

Tune into Star Bharat watching 'Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi' - Kahani Mata Rani Ki’ every Monday to Saturday 9.30 pm just on Star Bharat

Tags > footsteps, my Army Man father, Hrishikesh Pandey, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Gautam Rode celebrates Children's Day with...

Gautam Rode celebrates Children's Day with underprivileged kids
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet

past seven days