I gave my first shot for my new show Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story on my birthday: Jas Karan Gandhi

MUMBAI: Actor Jas Karan Gandhi just can not keep calm as the actor is celebrating his birthday today and it also happens to be the first day of his shoot.

While a lot of actors prefer going on plush holidays on their birthdays, Jas Karan is one of the very few actors who likes to have a working birthday. Jas Karan brought his birthday on the sets of Colors’ upcoming show Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story. The actor received a warm surprise visit on the sets by his actress wife Ridheema Tiwari.

We buzzed Jas Karan to know all about his special day and he excitedly said, “It was the best birthday for me is all I can say. Having signed my new show Nati Pinky ki Lambi Love Story for colors, I had my first day of the shoot, and the blessing was that I had a night shoot so I brought in my birthday on set, and the cherry on top was that Ridheema surprised me on set with a cake post her hectic shoot schedule of Divya Drishti. Just the way I like it, the weather was perfect, I was singing dancing bonding with my new family being my witty self ,cracking jokes, making people laugh.

He further added, “To sum it up I am truly blessed that I gave my first shot of my new show on my birthday at exact 4.30 am which is called "Amrit Vella" which means Magic Hour in Sikhism. it is a beautiful year ahead I am positive”

We got in touch with Ridheema, she said, “After a long tiring day on the sets of Divya Drishti , what kept me on toes post pack up, was my husband bringing in his birthday on the sets of his new show and his first day of the shoot. It was more than a perfect location at Madh- Malvani. Just the way he likes it... Chandigarh wali thand.. Outdoor location, beautiful yellow mirchi lights, pastel flowers all around, Balloons, a chocolate opium cake and biwi who was all set in the right mood with party poppers pampering him to the core”.

On Jas Karan’s reaction to her surprise, she added, “Jas was all smiles, happily dancing and jumping around like a kid. Rolling up all my love hugs and kisses and attention up his sleeves, cracking up jokes on and off and mimicking around doing a complete I- am-the-birthday-boy act... I witnessed all of this smiling within and thanked God for helping me bring all of this together at such a high note".

