I get in a 45-minute workout irrespective of my busy schedule: Paras Arora from Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan on World Health Day

Dil Diyaan Gallaan

MUMBAI: As we approach World Health Day in 2023, it is important to reflect on the numerous challenges we've faced in recent years. The whole world is waking up to the importance of maintaining their physical and mental health. However, in the glamourous world of TV and films, the spotlight always falls on the actors. Due to their demanding schedules and long working hours, they are required to be in the best of health at all times. 

More often than not, actors turn into fitness freaks themselves. One such TV star who is dedicated not only to his work but also his biceps, is Paras Arora from Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan. A heart throb in every sense, Paras Arora talks about workout routine and how he balances it with his tight schedules. 

Talking about his fitness regimen, Paras said, “I try to get in a 45-minute workout irrespective of how busy my day is. I enjoy a healthy mix of running and weight training. While working out is great for your body, it also relaxes the mind. I find myself with a lot more mental clarity post exercise. On top of that, eating clean is also of utmost importance to me. A good balance of protein, fat and vegetables makes for the perfect mix.” On the art of meditating, Paras further added, “To me, exercise is my meditation. Sandeep Sir (Baswana) swears by it and I do hope that someday I’ll get the hang of it. For those who are able to meditate, please continue to do so. It’s a great tool to centre yourself and align your thoughts. This World Health Day, put yourself and your health first.”

