I get excited for other people’s birthdays but not mine, says birthday girl Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is known for her acting chops, good looks, and style statements. No doubt, she is one of the most popular actresses. The gorgeous lady turns a year older today (May 7).

The actress likes to keep her birthday a quiet affair. In an interview, Erica shared that she will be having a working birthday this year. The actress told ETimes TV, “I am going to be travelling and shooting so I won’t be at home most of the time. I am actually not somebody who has ever celebrated birthdays lavishly or thrown a bash. I like to keep my birthday a very private affair and I just like to spend my time either with myself or close people.”

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress shares that birthdays don't get her excited and in fact she likes it when her close ones make her feel special, "I get excited for other people’s birthdays but not mine. Birthdays are all about other people celebrating you and not you celebrating yourself. I just like to keep it personal. I like when my people are there with me and they make me feel special that’s all," said said. When asked if she is expecting any surprises, she joked, "No, I am actually surprising them because I am not going to be home."

Erica likes working on her birthdays but sometimes she loves to pamper herself, "I do enjoy working on my birthdays but at times I also like to have a day off because I want a self-pampering time. This time we don’t have the luxury of having self-pampering time. I can’t go and get a spa and stuff like that. Right, it's just work and that's what I can do," she said.

