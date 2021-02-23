I get nightmares of turning bald, shares Kunal Saluja from Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television has launched its all-new sitcom; Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii wahich is definitely going to tickle the funny bones of its viewers. The show is going to be filled with fun and banter of a family with seven and a half men who are handled by one woman in the house; Sargam, played by Anjali Tatrari. Each of the men in the Awasthi family holds up a distinctive personality, which levitates even the most ordinary family life into witty situations. Kunal Saluja will be seen playing the role of Aparshakti Awasthi, Sargam’s husband who is the hero of the house, a small-time influencer who aspires to become an actor. Having an unsuccessful stint of acting, he ends up doing some bizarre commercials like champak sabun/Dargon shampoo and one of the hair-care products makes him go bald.

Kunal Saluja aka Aparshakti Awasthi, while talking about his nightmares said, "I love my hair because it’s a reflection of me; it adds to my look and also makes me feel confident. It's my crown that I never want to take off. We had to shoot a sequence where I try some hair products and end up losing my hair. Since then, I get nightmares of turning bald, every night.

He further adds, “Both on-screen and off-screen the thing I love the most about me is my hair and in the show, one of the reasons that Sargam marries Aparshakti is because of his hair. I made a video of the change in my look and when I posted a picture looking bald, people gave weird reactions cause they actually thought that I went bald.”

Watch Sargam Ki Sadhesatii at 8:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.