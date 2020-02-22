I have blocked Akanksha from WhatsApp and Mahira is on my speed dail: Paras Chhabrra

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabrra recently visited the den of TellyChakkar. The actor got chatty about his stint in Bigg Boss, on his break-up with Akanksha Puri and more...

He shared, “Let me tell all that Akanksha’s chapter is over and haven’t met her post finale. I have come across videos of Akanksha and the things that she has spoken about me are untrue and I don’t want to react on it. If a person is suffering from a heartbreak then they wouldn’t flaunt makeup and would be smiling and giving interviews in media.

I did not break-up with her before taking up Bigg Boss as people would think that just because I got a big show I ended my relationship. I have never spoken ill about her only after when Salman Khan pinpointed in Weekend Ka Vaar.”

Talking about Siddharth winning the show, he said, “Siddharth is the most deserving winner as he showed varied emotion in the show. But if not Siddharth then it should have definitely been me.”

While doing a ‘What’s on my phone’ segment with Paras, he mentioned, “You won’t believe I have blocked 506 unknown contacts on my WhatsApp and now I have blocked another person who happens to be Akanksha."

He also revealed that he has added Mahira on his speed dial. Interestingly, first person on his speed dial is his mother, second person is his manager Nikhil and now Mahira happens to be the third person.