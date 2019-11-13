I have gained 12 kilos to play the role of Amber in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Varun Badola

MUMBAI: Powerhouse of talent Varun Badola is back to enthrall viewers with his new show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan on Sony Entertainment Television.



Varun roars with his acting prowess every time he is seen on screen. Extremely selective about his body of work, he always prefers quality over quantity.



After entertaining viewers for more than two decades now and giving power-packed performances in shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Koshish – Ek Aashaa, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, and Ladies Special, amongst others, the actor is playing a character of Amber, a single parent to an ambitious girl named Niya in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.



On being part of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Varun told us, 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s concept is very different and a rare concept to find in today’s times on Indian television. The beauty of this show is its characterization, which is unconventional and promising. It is not like regular a saas-bahu drama. Also, I am working with Shweta Tiwari for the first time, but we have known each other for a very long time now. Another important cast member is Anjali (Tatrali), who is very hard working. Since I don’t have a daughter in my actual life and she doesn’t have a dad, so it is a dream come true for both of us to play such roles.'



He continued, 'My look is also very different in this show. As you can see, I am carrying a salt-and-pepper look. I have gained 12 kilos to play this character. However, I will soon have to shed these extra kilos with the show progressing.'



We asked how he is as a father in his real life, and he replied, 'Very laid back, complacent, and strict but only to an extent. I believe kids are bound to fall down and bound to get hurt, but the idea is to get up and run again. As a parent, motivate and felicitate them in their growing days.'



Here’s wishing Varun good luck!