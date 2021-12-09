I have had a 11-year journey in the industry, but I am yet to reach the peak of my career: Priyal Gor

MUMBAI: Actress Priyal Gor, who gained immense love with her characters in varied shows like Dekha Ek Khwaab, Ichhapyaari Naagin, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and other is currently part of Sony SAB’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main, is waiting for good work to come her way.

The actress has completed 11 years in the industry however is still waiting for her career to reach its peak. She shared, “It has been a difficult journey for me. There have been times when I have been out of work for months. It is the audience's perspective that I have been doing quite a lot of work. But I have seen bad times as well. I love to be in TV space and by God's grace I have done good web shows. The only problem is that I don't get work back-to-back but thankfully whatever I get is a good opportunity. However, seeing my 11 years of journey I am yet to reach the peak of my career.”

When asked about any particular kind of role she would like to play in the near future, she replied, “Nothing particular. I have done different shades of roles but I don't mind playing negative roles once again. I think playing negative roles is exciting.”

Priyal wishes to be part of Bigg Boss. She said, “I want to do Bigg Boss. I am a very honest and on the face person. I am very expressive and I don't shy from crying. So, I think I will be able to survive in the house."

We wish Priyal good luck!