“I have a lot of books at home, so much so that I had to redesign my house slightly and buy a full-size bookshelf to keep them,” reveals Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chaphekar

To know what happens next, tune into Kumkum Bhagya every Monday to Friday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 19:30
Mugdha

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya, has been an audience favorite courtesy of its intriguing plot and authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar), Rhea (Tina Philip), Shahana (Aparna Mishra) and Aaliya (Reyhnaa Pandit). While all the stars have been working round the clock to keep their viewers entertained, it looks like Mugdha has also been catching up with her favourite hobby during her free time on the set.    

For the uninitiated, Mugdha Chaphekar loves reading books and while it is hard for actors to get any extra time to follow their passion due to their busy schedules, looks like she manages to find some time to enjoy her most-cherished hobby. She is a person who prefers reading real-life, inspirational stories rather than fictional tales. In fact, she is so addicted to books that you will find a novel in her hand whenever she gets some spare time during the day. The actress even redesigned her house slightly and bought herself a full-size bookshelf for her huge collection of novels. 

As Mugdha Chaphekar mentions, “I am someone who always reads a good book during my free time. In fact, reading an interesting novel always makes me happy and stress-free, even if I have a hectic shoot schedule. I feel I have inherited the love for reading books from my parents. Since my childhood, I always got books as a gift for all my achievements, and I am really happy with my collection. I haven’t kept a proper count on the number of books that I own, but I have a lot of books at home, so much so that I had to redesign my house slightly and buy a full-size bookshelf to keep them.”

She further adds, “I love reading about Indian and European history. If you ask me about my current favorites, they are Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari and Becoming by Michelle Obama and Educated by Tara Westover. I also love reading novels written by William Shakespeare, JK Rowling, Paulo Coelho, and Sudha Murthy. I really connect with the character in every book I read, and it is like living another life. I truly enjoy it, however with my shoot schedule, I don’t get much time to read. I still try taking out time and read at least a few chapters every day.”  

While Mugdha is having a gala time reading her favorite books, looks like Rhea is all set to create havoc in Ranbir and Prachi’s life with her evil plans. 

Kumkum Bhagya Mugdha Chaphekar Tina Philip Aparna Mishra Reyhnaa Pandit Krishna Kaul TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 19:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ashok Kumar Beniwal opens up about working in 'Aashram 3'
MUMBAI: Positive and endearing is how actor Ashok Kumar Beniwal (Also referred as Ashok Beniwal) refers to his...
“I have a lot of books at home, so much so that I had to redesign my house slightly and buy a full-size bookshelf to keep them,” reveals Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chaphekar
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya, has been an audience favorite courtesy of its intriguing plot and...
Bhuvan Bam to appear as lead in new web series 'Taaza Khabar'
MUMBAI: Celebrated digital content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam is gearing up to play the protagonist in the upcoming...
When Remo D’Souza turned into a fanboy for Shilpa Shetty 24-years ago
MUMBAI: Over the last three decades, Zee TV has been instrumental in providing the Indian youth with a global platform...
Celebrities are judged by people who don’t realize what mental pressure they are going through- Delnaaz Irani
MUMBAI: While actress Delnaaz Irani is not one to indulge in replying to each and every negative comment about her on...
Super Sexy! Tina Datta looks sizzling hot flaunting her sexy avatar in high slit outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of new Manali home made of river stone
Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of new Manali home made of river stone
Latest Video