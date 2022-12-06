“I have a lot of books at home, so much so that I had to redesign my house slightly and buy a full-size bookshelf to keep them,” reveals Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chaphekar

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya, has been an audience favorite courtesy of its intriguing plot and authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar), Rhea (Tina Philip), Shahana (Aparna Mishra) and Aaliya (Reyhnaa Pandit). While all the stars have been working round the clock to keep their viewers entertained, it looks like Mugdha has also been catching up with her favourite hobby during her free time on the set.

For the uninitiated, Mugdha Chaphekar loves reading books and while it is hard for actors to get any extra time to follow their passion due to their busy schedules, looks like she manages to find some time to enjoy her most-cherished hobby. She is a person who prefers reading real-life, inspirational stories rather than fictional tales. In fact, she is so addicted to books that you will find a novel in her hand whenever she gets some spare time during the day. The actress even redesigned her house slightly and bought herself a full-size bookshelf for her huge collection of novels.

As Mugdha Chaphekar mentions, “I am someone who always reads a good book during my free time. In fact, reading an interesting novel always makes me happy and stress-free, even if I have a hectic shoot schedule. I feel I have inherited the love for reading books from my parents. Since my childhood, I always got books as a gift for all my achievements, and I am really happy with my collection. I haven’t kept a proper count on the number of books that I own, but I have a lot of books at home, so much so that I had to redesign my house slightly and buy a full-size bookshelf to keep them.”

She further adds, “I love reading about Indian and European history. If you ask me about my current favorites, they are Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari and Becoming by Michelle Obama and Educated by Tara Westover. I also love reading novels written by William Shakespeare, JK Rowling, Paulo Coelho, and Sudha Murthy. I really connect with the character in every book I read, and it is like living another life. I truly enjoy it, however with my shoot schedule, I don’t get much time to read. I still try taking out time and read at least a few chapters every day.”

While Mugdha is having a gala time reading her favorite books, looks like Rhea is all set to create havoc in Ranbir and Prachi’s life with her evil plans.