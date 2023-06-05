“I have never seen a Bollywood dancer like you”, says judge Terence Lewis for contestant Shivam Wankhede’s performance on 'India's Best Dancer 3'

11

MUMBAI :This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown dance reality show - 'India's Best Dancer 3' will witness the ‘Best 13’ dazzle the stage with their hatke dance moves on iconic Bollywood hits. After the 'Grand Premiere', this will be the 'Best ka Pehla Test' wherein they will now be scored based on their performances. Celebrating the magnificence of Bollywood with much elan, the contestants and judges - Terence Lewis, Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapur will be seen stepping into the shoes of some of the most loved characters of Indian Cinema. Leaving everybody awestruck will be the blockbuster jodi - Shivam Wankhede and Sonali Kar, who will pay an unusual tribute to Bollywood’s Mogambo from 'Mr India' and Silk from 'The Dirty Picture'.

The duo will be performing to the song 'Ooh La La Tu Hai Meri Fantasy'; turning up the heat in a uniquely comical way. Highly impressed with their dhamakedaar act, Judge Terence ‘Pathaan’ Lewis will invite the duo to the judges' panel and have them stand on top of the table and bless them with a crown. Praising the performance, judge Terence Lewis will say, "My heart is happy today, I am so proud. Bollywood dancers are entertainers but at a competition level, somehow, they get suppressed. But, Shivam, after today, you have proved that Bollywood dancers can compete in a reality show. You are the first contestant in my 13-14 years as a judge, I have never seen a Bollywood dancer like you. This is coming from my heart! I am so happy that you are representing the Bollywood art form so wonderfully, with the clarity that you dance, and the chemistry that you have with Sonali, it is just unrealistic. Nobody can think of bringing Bollywood dance to such a level that it forces the judges to press the buzzer."

He would go on to commend Sonali, talking about her choreography fineness and how much he admires her. The judge would even say, "This is such a well-matched Jodi, this is the blockbuster jodi! Watch out guys, watch out!"

Tune in to watch Shivam's dhamakedar act on India's Best Dancer season 3 at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Tellychakkar Team

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 22:28

