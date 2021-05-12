I have never seen a fusion like this, says Malaika Arora on Contestant Pruthviraj and Subhranil’s performance on Super Dancer - Chapter 4

MUMBAI: Super Dancer - Chapter 4’s every episode pledges to double the excitement with mind-blowing choreography and exceptional performances.This weekend, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar will grace the show as guests alongside the judges Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora, and Anurag Basu, to witness the contestants showcasing folk fusion dance forms from across the country with a distinct display of their own strengths.



Amidst all the mind-blowing performances, Pruthviraj continues to render his ‘Raja’ style performance on ‘Aye Nazneen Suno na’ from the movie ‘Dil Hi Dil Mein’ along with his 'guru' Subhranil Paul, which will air this weekend. The duo presented Garba fused with lyrical dance style.



Pruthviraj's smooth moves, expressions, and energy in the act left the judges so impressed that they gave them a standing ovation. Veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar found their performance mesmerising and showered praises galore. He said, “Pruthviraj, you’re your own competition, so you have to set the standard accordingly and rule like a king. It was such a clean performance just like Subhranil’s name.” Supriya who could easily sense that Pruthviraj is missing his parents, walked up to the stage to hug him and found a regional connect with him.



Further, Geeta Kapur, who is proud to have kids like Pruthviraj on the show expressed her happiness about seeing his dance performance, and said “Pruthviraj’s true love is dance and his only aim is to win this show and I really pray that he should win. Also, I have seen Subhranil’s reflection in Pruthviraj. I believe one day Pruthviraj will be one of the biggest choreographers.”



Anurag Basu, who is a big fan of Pruthviraj’s smile,said, “There is a long way for you to go, you’re versatile and keep giving your 100% as it brings a smile on your face.”



Malaika Arora who sees Pruthviraj as Chota Shahrukh Khan, said “I have never seen a fusion like this, Pruthviraj your big bright eyes tells that you enjoy your dance. The clarity in your dance shows how beautifully you weaved Garba in your dance, I enjoyed every bit of it.”



Subhranil who is content with the judges’ remarks on his choreography, shared his thought on mixing Garba with the lyrical style. He said, “I did this to maintain the stability in our dance and the lyrical interpretations get justified in the minds of the judges and the audience watching. I hope the audience likes this fusion.”



Watch Pruthviraj’s outstanding performance in the upcoming episode of Super Dancer - Chapter 4, this weekend, Sat-Sun at 8: 00PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television