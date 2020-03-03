I have no romantic feelings for her: Paras Chhabra on Mahira Sharma

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra's personal life became public on Bigg Boss 13. Show's host Salman Khan asked him about his growing proximity towards co-contestant Mahira Sharma on national television, which led to many questions further. Paras was also asked about his equation with Akanksha Puri, and he stated that he doesn't want to continue being in relationship with her.

Soon after the show ended, Paras got another show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where he is looking out for his potential love. Speaking on these lines, Paras poured his heart out to a media portal about his relationship status with Akanksha and link-up with Mahira.

'My relationship with Akanksha Puri was in its last leg before I entered the house. We were having problems from past few months. When I was entering the show I told Akanksha, we will discuss about these issues after the show is over. I don’t understand why she is claiming that she was sending my clothes and handling my flat and bank accounts? Akanksha knew that things are getting over between us and it was not because I had gotten a show that I was planning to break up with her,' he said.

'I was doing two shows earlier – Vignaharta Ganesh and Aghori, so I was financially secure and not dependent on her. I have never asked her to look after my flat or bank accounts or belongings. I came to know later that Akanksha was choosing my clothes and sending them. I was never requesting her. If she was my girlfriend then she did not have to go on record that she was doing all this for me. What was her reason to prove to others that she was doing things for me,' he added.

Om Mahira, the actor said, 'She and I were just friends inside the house and I will maintain that. I have no romantic feelings for her. She was my confidante and support inside the house. For four months, anyone will go mad if you don’t befriend someone inside the house. People assumed that we were a couple but that’s not true. I am looking forward to meeting someone who will be compatible. More than finding a girl in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, I am looking forward to all the pampering in it.'

