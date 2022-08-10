I have respect for all the artist who are working on tv: Akash Singh Rajput

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 09:30
MUMBAI: Actor and singer Akash Singh Rajput’s debut music video Insta Reel is out and has garnered some great feedback. Akash also has some important acting credentials in his career, he debuted on television with Porus and also part of popular OTT series Aashram. Speaking about his career so far  Akash says,”I did Porus and it was a good experience while playing Hephaestion. It was a larger than life show. I feel historical shows have a unique flavour and at the same time  it is difficult to do these shows compared to regular drama daily soaps. There are specific costumes in historicals and facts need to be taken care of and dialogues are surely different from saas bahu soaps. After Porus I did a cameo in Toilet Ek Prem Katha and got a good break in OTT.”

He says,”Daily soaps are a lot of hard work. In one day one does so many scenes compared to films and OTT.  I have dabbled in all the three mediums. Television is a long process journey and I am looking for different roles and characters to play. I think television is good but it makes you rigid as an actor to show different characters to audience.After a while daily soaps become your habit to do the same thing everyday.” He also adds,”It’s a hard work to perform for 12-14 hours everyday. I have respect for all the artist who are working on tv. Even the crew members work 24/7. I have huge respect for them. I am open to any role which makes a difference to the story. I would like to play a cop may be like Ajay Devgn. I am a huge admirer of his work and vision, he is a great actor and a director as well. I loved him in  Raid, Drishyam, Tanhaji and Singham.”

Akash Singh Rajput OTT series Aashram Ajay Devgn Drishyam Tanhaj Singham Toilet Ek Prem Katha Instagram TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 09:30

