“I have watched a lot of videos to get into the skin of my character of Preesha”- says Sargun Kaur

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ is all set to take its audiences on a trip of an enchanting love story with its next fiction offering- Yeh Hai Chahatein, story of two people who are brought together because of their deep-rooted love for NOT each other, but someone else. Preesha, a young, strong, independent single mother whose world revolves around tending to her son and her family and on the other hand, Rudraksh, a Rockstar and free-spirited young man, who can go to any extent for his brother. What do they have in common? Little, perhaps, except that they were destined to fall in love. Yes, with each other. Star Plus’s next fiction offering Yeh Hai Chahatein brings viewers an unconventional romance that transcends societal taboos and life stages.

Commitment and dedication are the keys to success and the charming actress Sargun Kaur is surely going the extra mile to get into his character’s skin! The talented actress will be seen essaying the role of a strong, independent single mother who is a gynaecologist by profession. Sargun has been pulling out all the stops to get her on-screen avatar right.

Commenting on the same, Sargun said, “I think it is important to live your character. When I started shooting for my show, I realized that it was extremely important for me to understand certain procedures, terms and technicalities to bring my character of being a gynecologist to life. Hence, I have watched a lot of videos. The creative team on-set also helped me understand the meaning of certain words and phrases so I can emote better. I hope the audiences enjoy watching this side of me!”

