I haven’t cooked anything for my husband in last three years: Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala’s Divyanka Tripathi

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi, who is one of the most popular television actresses, is making her digital debut with the web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. She will be seen as a chef in the series. Interestingly, the actress claims she doesn’t know cooking at all and has never cooked anything for her husband.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when she was asked if she is fond of cooking in real life, she said, “No, I am not fond of cooking. I am more fond of acting and doing outdoor activities. At home, I prefer to do dishes and clean but cooking is not my forte. But this new show has taught me a lot and now I am feeling motivated to cook. This is very unusual that in the last three years, I didn’t cook anything for my husband. After working on this show, I have actually prepared four-five food items for him. That’s quite an improvement.”