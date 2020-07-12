I haven’t shot for Kasautii Zindagi Kay for past three days, says Karan Patel

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan has been tested positive for Covid-19. The actor confirmed the news on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Hi everyone, I have been tested Positive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care.” (sic)

Currently, the shooting has stalled and the other cast and crew members are undergoing the tests.

Without mentioning Parth’s name the production house has released a statement on the same.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Karan Patel, who will now reprise the role of Mr Bajaj in the show. We asked Karan if he was shooting for Kasautii and undergoing the test, to which he replied, “I haven’t shot for Kasautii for the past three days. I shot with Parth but that was three to four days ago. I was out of town, travelling. Irrespective of what I anyway keep checking my temperature and oxygen level every day.”

