I hope every newcomer gets a senior like Emraan Hashmi to work with: Shamaun Ahmed

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2019 09:11 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Shamaun Ahmed, who was last seen in Sony LIV web series The Big Bong Connection, is seen playing the character of Qasim Baloch in Netflix series Bard of Blood. He plays the pivotal character of Qasim, Jannat Mari's (played by Kriti Kulhari) husband, who has issues with Kabir (played by Emraan Hashmi).

While playing the character of Qasim Baloch, Shamaun was nervous since he was working with Emraan for the first time. But he feels lucky as the latter was really easy going and made him very comfortable during intense scenes.

Shamaun has currently even finished shooting for Ribhu Dasgupta's next feature film, the official remake of Girl on a Train, with Parineeti Chopra.

In an interaction with us, the actor spoke about his journey and thrilling experience on the sets of Bard of Blood. He also shared his bond with Emraan and spoke about his upcoming projects.

Here are excerpts.

