”I immediately got hooked on to #PattharWargi and having BPraak, Jaani and Ranvir, the perfect trio, was a cherry on the cake.”, says Hina Khan *

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is all set to offer her fans with Eidi with her upcoming song ‘Patthar Wargi’ a romantic sound track all set to tantalise the strings of your hearts. As her fans just can’t wait for this one Hina dropped in it’s teaser a few days back.

When asked about the song Hina says, “ I was in love with the composition as soon as I heard it. It was hearttouching and didn’t need much convincing. Patthar Wargi is all about falling in love all over again, and I’m sure my fans will love this one and shower this song with the same love and affection that they always give me.”

She further stated, “How easy it was to work with this team. With the composition to the lyrics it was all on point. With B Praak’s composition and singing also voice of Ranvir and beautifully penned by Jaani, it was a cherry on the cake. The best trio to work with. And Tanmay who’s been an amazing co-star and made things so comfortable for me. Couldn’t have asked for more.”

Patthar Wargi will be releasing on 14th May, starring Hina Khan and Tanmay Ssingh. The song is composed and sung by national award winner B Praak along with Ranvir, lyrics by Jaani and directed by Kamal Chandra releasing on T series on 14th May