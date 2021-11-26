"I impulsively went to the washroom and shaved my hair out of irritation," Salman reveals how he got into his Tere Naam bald look on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI: The new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has started off with a bang and the talented contestants of this season have already managed to impress the audience. However, viewers are in for a special treat this weekend...

The upcoming episode of the popular reality show will see superstar Salman Khan gracing the sets with his presence as a special guest this Saturday. During the shoot, his swag and killer dance moves took everyone's breath away. However, it was the lesser-known anecdotes that he shared that left everybody surprised.

Neelanjana’s heart-warming performance to the title track of Tere Naam on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa actually made Salman Khan nostalgic and he revealed how everyone had told him not to do the film, but he still went on to do the film. He even mentioned how Himesh Reshammiya gave him thirteen fantastic songs for the film, but he sadly couldn't take all of them. But the craziest thing he revealed was how he shaved his head for the movie!

Salman Khan revealed on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, “Not many people know but there’s a very interesting story behind my look in Tere Naam. I was actually shooting for another film when the producer of Tere Naam and a very dear friend of mine - Sunil Manchanda came up to me and said that I’ll have to go bald to get into my character. I was not really sure because I was already doing a film at that time and I still remember I was down with fever this one day, and the director of the other film was pestering me to attend the shoot. I impulsively went to the washroom and shaved my hair out of irritation. The next day, I called up Sunil ji and said that I had shaved my hair and am willing to sign up for Tere Naam. Everyone was actually against me doing this film, but for some reason, I wanted to do it, and irrespective of everyone’s disagreement I went on to take up the role of Radhe Mohan.”

The actor also added, “I remember Himesh, and I were in Galaxy discussing the film and when he heard the whole plot, he immediately came up with a song. That was the Tere Naam title track, and I locked it immediately. You won’t believe it, he instantly gave me four-five songs on the spot, and we couldn’t reject any of them, they were so good. This guy literally came up with thirteen songs, none of which could be rejected. But of course, we had to select only seven because the film demanded only that much. The songs were so relatable that we wouldn’t even hear it till the end and lock it just by hearing the first mukhra. I truly believe the kind of depth this story had, only Himesh’s songs could do justice to the narrative”

While Salman's revelations will leave you surprised, wait till you hear the mesmerising performances by the talented contestants. In fact, Sanjana and Neelanjana's soulful rendition of songs like ‘Kahe Toh Se Sajna’ and ‘Tere Naam Humne Kiya Hai’ cannot be missed!

