I just love and adore him to no limits: Shivangi Joshi

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is spending quality time with her family during the lockdown. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is loved for her role of Naira in the show. In a recent Instagram live session with a media portal, Shivangi spoke about her favourite actors and more.

On her celebrity crush, she said, 'It is Hrithik Roshan. I just love and adore him to no limits. Whenever I find spare time I end up watching Dhoom. In fact, I watched Dhoom 2 yesterday' (smiles).

And which Bollywood actor does she want to work with. She quipped, 'Without any doubt Hrithik. He is love after all. I also want to work with Ranbir Kapoor. He is an amazing actor. To be honest, I have a very long list.'

Meanwhile, during the chat, she also revealed how she loves to be around children.

Well, we would love to see the actress in Bollywood soon. What do you think?

Credits: Pinkvilla