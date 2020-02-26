I keep teasing Aditya with Neha and I have told him to marry her: Udit Narayan

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's alleged wedding has been the talk of the town for a while now.

However, Neha refuted all the rumours and told to the media, "Aditya is a very beautiful person. He has a heart of gold and I am really happy to share that my dear friend is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. I wish him all the happiness and many years of togetherness."

When TellyChakkar spoke to Udit Narayan during Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs launch, we asked him how he reacts to such kind of news, to which he replied, “You won’t believe I keep teasing Aditya with Neha and I have told him to marry her. But, he ignores me and says he wants to focus on his career. Neha is a top singer in today’s time and is doing really well for herself.”

We also asked how happy he is with Aditya’s career. He shared, “Aditya is doing well by the grace of God. When he was 5 years old he started signing with me and his first song was ‘I love you daddy’ and from then he has got many opportunities. I am really happy with Aditya’s career and I am proud of him. Being a father I admire the way he talks, dances and caricatures others. I really like the way he conducts himself in fact I take tips from him.”