I know my preferences, I am just waiting for the perfect one to come by: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on her future projects

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya and his wife Divyanka are one of those couples who we are extremely fond of. They are perfect for each other and give us couple goals.

During the lockdown, Divyanka and Vivek spent time together discovering new things about themselves and each other. We also saw them working out together and Vivek motivating Divyanka to put in more efforts. Apart frm that they also turned chef partners. Divyanka, in conversation with Tellychakkar.com shared many things about Vivek which made our heart grow all the more fond of the beautiful woman.

Divyanka shared, " Vivek and I have grown fonder while discovering each other in this unusual phase. I am thankful to God for having him as my lockdown partner.

We both miss our parents in Chandigarh and Bhopal though. We'd like to visit them as soon as we can. During this time, I have been gathering knowledge about film making and acting through online mediums. I have not left a single opportunity to go in depths of questions (from any field) that pops up in my head which I used to ignore before owing to work pressure."

Talking about the kind of projects she is interested in, Divyanka averred, "I want to see myself in an unusual webseries or a film. A south or a Bengali project too. I know my preferences, I am just waiting for the perfect one to come by."

Well said Divyanka!

