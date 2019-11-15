"I love Aamna Sharif as Komolika", says Ekta Kapoor

MUMBAI: The Indian television space has seen its share of iconic characters as heroes and villains. The villainous character of 'Komolika' brought forth by none other than the Czarina of the television industry - Ekta Kapoor is in a league of her own. People loved to hate Komolika for her nefarious motives and diabolical plots against the lovely couple - Prerna & Anurag. In addition to her evil motives, the projection of her negative thoughts & actions was always done in a different style which heightened her dislike quotient among the masses.



Veteran actress - Urvashi Dholakia was the first one to take up the challenging role of Komolika which had audiences stand to take note of the villainous streak in her character. When 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' returned on Star Plus after a hiatus of few years, noted actress Hina Khan stepped into the shoes of Komolika taking it up another notch. Now, we have another famous actress performing the role of Komolika - Aamna Sharif and it seems that she is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that her portrayal of the negative character is the best ever!



Even Ekta Kapoor has loved Aamna's rendition of Komolika and said, "Aamna has settled really well into the role of Komolika, Komolika has been an iconic character in the history of television and playing a negative character is never easy but Aamna is doing it as if she were born for this role. I'd hate to choose personals but if I ever had to, I think I love Aamna as Komolika, she has added her own touch to the character."