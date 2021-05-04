I love to flaunt my body during BARE-BODY scenes: Ankit Gupta aka Fateh of Colors’ Udariyaan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Colors’ Udaariyan is high on drama. Jasmin, Tejo, and Fateh have vowed to teach a lesson to the fraud mother-son duo who looted their family and made fake promises to marry Tejo and take her to Canada.

In the previous episode, the family chased Jas. Jasmin, Tejo, and Jas land up at a deserted place wherein Jas holds Jasmin at gunpoint, and that's when Fateh makes a heroic entry. Fateh fights with Jas like a hero. In the meanwhile, Fateh’s shirt gets torn, and he removes the same and fights bare-bodied with Jas.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Fateh aka Ankit Gupta and asked him about shooting for bare-body scenes. We asked the actor if he is comfortable shooting for bare-body scenes, and he said, “I am very comfortable doing such scenes. I love my skin and my body. I’ve really worked hard to attain it, and hence, I’m confident flaunting the same.”

We asked him if there is special prep required to shoot for bare-body sequences, and he said, “Earlier, I used to really prep up hard. I used to give up intake of salt and water, but eventually, I realised that staying hydrated is very important. Thus, now, I don’t prepare much ... just a little bit of pump-up before the shot and I’m good to go."

Talking about his fitness regime, he said, “There’s no specific fitness regime that I follow. I work out daily. I consider daily workout as a part of daily hygiene. Like how we bath and brush our teeth daily, I’ve incorporated working out as my personal hygiene, and I follow it without fail."

