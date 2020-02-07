“I love that my character Karishma is a fearless and dabangg”, says Yukti Kapoor from Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: 1. How does it feel like to be a part of Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir?

I am really excited to be a part of Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir. I was keen on being a part of the Sony SAB family as they have an array of light hearted comedy shows which every person can relate to. Maddam Sir has been created with a beautiful thought in mind. The story will inspire people as the viewers will witness the journey of four female police officers, dealing with various situations in their own distinct style. The show’s tag line says it all ‘Kuch Baat Hain, Kyuki Jazbaat Hain’. I feel I have received a chance to inspire women through Maddam Sir.

2. What was your reaction when you were approached for the role of the role of Karishma and what made you choose this role?

I am playing the role of Karishma Singh and she is unlike any character I have played so far. Karishma is a bold and fearless woman. Her dabangg nature called out to me and I really wanted to play a role which is entirely opposite to what I am as a person. I am not as fearless as Karishma and I felt that maybe I will get to explore more about myself through her and I look forward to learn more from her. The character Karishma has made me step out of my comfort zone and I hope I inspire girls to speak their mind and be fearless.

3. Tell us something about your character?

Karishma can be defined with just one word – dabangg. She is the most fearless and unabashed girl who believes in taking matters in her own hands. She cannot watch innocent people suffer and is set to eradicate criminals from the root. She is married and has a complex relationship with her mother-in-law as they both work in the same police station. Karishma is a character full of energy and she is set to impress the audiences with her talents.

4. How are you preparing for the role of a police officer?

We all are thoroughly preparing for our role as police officers as I personally do not want to make any mistakes. I am focusing on every detail and to prepare for the role better, we even had a lady police officer from Kanpur train us. She taught us how to salute with perfection and the basics of the profession. There are workshops being conducted on the set where I am working on my Kanpuriya dialect. It has been a little challenging to get the tone and accent right as I’m from Jaipur but overall I am having a lot of fun watching various movies and looking at my character’s profession as a police officer, very closely.

5. Do you relate with your character Karishma?

I do not relate to Karishma much as she is completely opposite to Yukti. She is really bold and she likes to take matters in her own hands while I am a person who likes to calmly come to a conclusion or solution. Playing the role of Karishma is like living a life of an entirely different person and it has been challenging yet really liberating for me.

6. What should the viewers expect from the show, Maddam Sir?

Viewers should look forward to a refreshing take on the lives of female police officers who are set to bring their own andaaz to everything they do and sharing a beautiful positive message around the world that is bound to put a smile on everyone’s faces. Maddam Sir will make the viewers laugh while also take your through different emotions and a thrilling journey of solving crimes.