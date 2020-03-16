“I love performing stunts all by myself,” reveals Ashi Singh who hopped onto a moving road roller for a sequence in Meet

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its premiere. The inspirational show presents the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who mirrors several women across the nation, fighting societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities. While the audience has been loving the chemistry between Meet Hooda a.k.a. Manjari (Ashi Singh) and Meet Ahlawat (Shagun Pandey), it looks like Ashi has been leaving no stones unturned in a bid to entertain the viewers.



Ashi Singh has been constantly surprising the audience by experimenting with her role and is working hard to keep her performance as real as possible. In fact, from learning Haryanvi for the show to learning how to fix a car, trying new looks, to now pulling off daredevil stunts all by herself in Meet, she is going all out to impress one and all. In fact, recently viewers witnessed how Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh) jumped onto a moving road roller to save her sister, Manushi. But not many people know that the stunt was actually performed by Ashi herself, that too without any harness or any support.



As Ashi mentioned, “I love performing my own stunts as Meet Hooda in the show. In fact, when I was first informed about the scene of jumping onto a road roller, I was a little skeptical about how I would pull it off, but I went with the flow, and we got the perfect shot in just a couple of takes. The best part was that I could pull off the scene exactly how my director had envisioned it and it was my decision to do it without a harness. I practiced the scene a few times to get used to the new vehicle. The road roller was moving at a decent pace, and it was difficult to jump on to it. Being a heavy vehicle, I had to also put a lot of force on the pedal to stop it. Having said that, it was an exciting challenge for me to overcome and I hope I get more opportunities to surprise the audience with something new.”

While Ashi has been killing it when it comes to pulling off daredevil stunts and delivering stellar performances, in the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to witness how Barfi Devi (Asmita Sharma) asks Meet Ahlawat to marry her daughter after Isha (Tamanna Jaiswal) accidentally kills Deep (Ashutosh Semwal). Will Meet Ahlawat agree to her demands? Or will Meet Hooda be able to get him out of this situation?

To find out what happens next, watch Meet every Monday to Saturday, at 7.30 pm, only on Zee TV!