‘I love Virat Kohli’s attitude’, says Street Dancer 3D star Varun Dhawan on Star Sports’ Nerolac Cricket Live ahead of the India-Australia ODI match

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor appeared on Star Sports Nerolac Cricket Live to promote their latest movie ‘Street Dancer 3D’. Varun and Shraddha shared their messages to captain Virat Kohli and team India ahead of the third and final ODI in Bengaluru.

Varun Dhawan expressed his admiration for captain Virat Kohli exclusively on Star Sports’ Nerolac Cricket Live ahead of the 3rd India vs Australia ODI and said, “When you talk about attitude, the first person that comes to my mind is Virat Kohli. I love his attitude. He’s not only physically strong but mentally strong as well. That strong mentality will be handy when we face Australia today. Our top order has been in good form and I am hoping Manish Pandey and Rohit Sharma get some big runs.

The Street Dancers 3D stars challenged Star Sports experts VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh to do the eye-catching steps of the trending song ‘Muqabla’. This was followed by host Jatin Sapru and the Star Sports experts matching the Bollywood stars step for step.