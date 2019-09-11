I’m focusing more on my academics but at the same time, I don’t want my fans and viewers to miss Yasmine: Avneet Kaur

Teen sensation Avneet Kaur, who has mesmerized her fans with her phenomenal performance as Yasmine in Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, is preparing for her 12th board exams (HSC) while continuing to her dazzle the audiences on screen.

Off-screen Avneet is preparing for a different test as she is aiming to seamlessly balance her role as Yasmine in Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga while also preparing for her exams.

Avneet, who has grown up managing her academic and career with a perfect balance, but this year is rather crucial than any other academic year and to understand how she is juggling between education and her shoots, we caught up with Yasmine and she was pleased to share her mantra during this key phase of her life:

“I feel 12th boards are really important for any student and everyone goes through the serious transition from ‘fun’ 11th standard to a much challenging 12th boards. As much as I enjoy my work and going for the shoot, but for now it is no longer my daily ritual. I’m focusing more on my academics but at the same time, I don’t want my fans and viewers to miss Yasmine, so I go to the set 1-2 times in a week to complete my scenes.”

Avneet is following a strict schedule and time table to accommodate all her commitments. As a highly sought after artist, who apart from her popular show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, is also one of the most loved social media influencers. Sharing about her routine these days, Avneet said,

“I am used to juggle between my academics and work. Although this year college is equally demanding as there are several projects and assignments to deliver. I’m fortunate to have an excellent tutor who is helping me with all the subjects. Every morning, the first thing I do is make a schedule for the day and maintaining a to-do list helps me keep a track of all that needs to be done. It is challenging but I’m sure later in life I’m going to look back and cherish what I was able to accomplish.”

