I’m getting an unexpected chance to think over: Sharad Kelkar

MUMBAI: Sharad Kelkar is known for his acting stint in Bollywood, television, and web shows. The actor was last seen in Special Ops by Neeraj Pandey.

Sharad got into a conversation with a leading web portal and talked about how he is spending his time these days, working out at home, and a lot more.

The lockdown has given Sharad a chance to mull over his career and life. 'Yes, I am doing a lot of introspection. Whatever I’ve done in my life and career. I’m getting an unexpected chance to think over. All of that I’m doing. But my biggest timepass in the lockdown is movies. I’m catching up on all the movies I missed out on in recent times as I was shooting non-stop.'

The actor further said, 'Being a physical trainer –I was a gym instructor when I started out 20 years back—I know how to train at home. I’ve some make-shift equipment at home, so I am working out at home, though not vigorously because I’ve to maintain the body-time I have right now for the sake of the continuity in the films that I’m doing.'

Credits: India Forums