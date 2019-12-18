I’m not interested to know about Paras’s relationship: Arti

MUMBAI: After the dramatic entry of Paras Chhabra in the house, conversations around and about him have started surfacing again. This time, it’s Arti and Rashami who are seen having a discussion about his relationship with Akanksha Puri in an exclusive video of VOOT’s Unseen Undekha.The discussion starts when Arti asks Rashami ‘Akanksha Puri kaun hai actress?’ When Rashami responds that Akanksha is ex-miss India, Arti points out ‘Uski girlfriend hai na! But kaun hai pata nahi.’Prompting at how Paras talks about his relationship, Rashami then tells Arti ‘Ye apni ex-girlfriend ko leke bhi na, you must have seen’ to which Arti reacts ‘Yea I know that.’Rashami then goes on to say that she got very angry and had discussed this with Paras asking him not to say such things. Talking about Paras and his behavior in this matter, Arti mentions ‘Bewkoof hai’ and a furious Rashami further expresses ‘Aur maine bola tune kabhi kisi ko date nahi kiya kya. Aap milte ho koshish karte ho kisi se baat karte ho nahi banti hai at least ek doosre ko batate ho kin ahi jam rahi hai. Use thodi na karta hai koi. Aur main usey rokti bhi thi tab, mat kar na tujhe kya zaroorat hai.’Taking a dig at Paras, Rashami reveals ‘Toh khud bolta hai main serious nahi hun, kabhi bolta hai nahi meri bank details toh usi ke pass hai.’ Arti who now looks least interested in discussing Paras quips ‘Are chhod, Paras ki koi relatiosnship status apne ko jaan ne ki koi zaroorat hi nahi hai.’Later, Rashami speaks to Arti about Paras’s tattoo, she spills ‘Maine bola jab pyaar nahi hai toh naam kyun likhwaya. Bolta hai woh toh usne likhwaya fir maine likhwaya. Tab main sure tha ab alag cheez hai. Bahut complicated hai. Maine bola bhai thoda dimaag chala, ye wali complication se door hi reh.’