News

I’m very happy with Avneet, Jannat, Reem and my professional journey: Ashnoor Kaur

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
22 Dec 2019 11:10 AM

MUMBAI: The Television world is right now ruled by the teenagers who also happened to be in the industry since their childhood.

Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, Roshni Walia, Siddharth Nigam, Aashika Bhatia, Bhavesh Balchandani, Saloni Daini and Arishfa Khan to name a few.

These youngsters are doing amazingly well for themselves. They have been proving their worth on different mediums and also balancing studies along with their respective careers.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Ashnoor Kaur and asked her about his extremely dedicated group of girls, she said, “The best part about our bond is that it has remained the same over the years. We know each other from childhood and we are a part of each other’s adolescence too. I mean, it’s so great to see each one of us doing so well in different fields. Be it daily soaps or music videos, Jannat, Reem, Avneet and me, all of us are expanding in our careers.”.

She added, “We shared an amazing rapport since our childhood. Our families know all of us so well. It’s crazy whenever we meet. It is quite special”.

Way to go Ashnoor! 

Tags > Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, Roshni Walia, Siddharth Nigam, Aashika Bhatia, Bhavesh Balchandani, Saloni Daini, Arishfa Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Masquerade party in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2

Masquerade party in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Navina Bole
Navina Bole

past seven days