I’m very happy with Avneet, Jannat, Reem and my professional journey: Ashnoor Kaur

The Television world is right now ruled by the teenagers who also happened to be in the industry since their childhood.

Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, Roshni Walia, Siddharth Nigam, Aashika Bhatia, Bhavesh Balchandani, Saloni Daini and Arishfa Khan to name a few.

These youngsters are doing amazingly well for themselves. They have been proving their worth on different mediums and also balancing studies along with their respective careers.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Ashnoor Kaur and asked her about his extremely dedicated group of girls, she said, “The best part about our bond is that it has remained the same over the years. We know each other from childhood and we are a part of each other’s adolescence too. I mean, it’s so great to see each one of us doing so well in different fields. Be it daily soaps or music videos, Jannat, Reem, Avneet and me, all of us are expanding in our careers.”.

She added, “We shared an amazing rapport since our childhood. Our families know all of us so well. It’s crazy whenever we meet. It is quite special”.

