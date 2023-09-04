'I married my best friend,' says Sonali Bendre about her husband Goldie Behl

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who will be seen among the panel of judges with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur on the show, 'India's Best Dancer 3', spoke about her chemistry with her husband Goldie Behl and said they are like best friends.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/09/2023 - 16:30
Sonali Bendre

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who will be seen among the panel of judges with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur on the show, 'India's Best Dancer 3', spoke about her chemistry with her husband Goldie Behl and said they are like best friends.

Sonali met filmmaker Goldie Behl, son of director Ramesh Behl on the sets of her film 'Naaraaz' and they both got married on November 12, 2002.

Sonali shares a very friendly bond with Goldie and she said that marrying him for her is like tying the knot with her best friend.

During the show, amidst all the dance acts, two contestants from Delhi, Norbu and Sushmita Tamang, impressed the judges with their dance moves and also with their cute chemistry.

Norbu shared that he met his best friend Sushmita in Mumbai at a dance battle and their bond grew as they started practising dance together. Norbu also appreciated Sushmita by mentioning things he likes about her.

Listening to them, Geeta asked Sonali if her best friend appreciated her like this and she replied: "I think Goldie should shower me with more praises, it's been so long since he has done it. Years back, even we were just like Norbu and Sushmita; and this is exactly what used to happen where I was also like Sushmita and I would say he is my best friend and we would stay as best friends."

'India's Best Dancer 3' is starting from April 8 on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

Sonali Bendre India's Best Dancer 3 Terence Lewis Geeta Kapur husband Goldie Behl Ramesh Behl Naaraaz Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/09/2023 - 16:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! “Shushant Singh Rajput spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues”, says filmmaker Apurva Asrani
MUMBAI  :The sudden passing of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was indeed a shock for all the fans all across the...
Katha Ankahee: Dilemma! Katha is unable to make a decision because of Aarav
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
After Raveena gets Padma Shri, her daughter pens heartwarming note for mom
MUMBAI : Actress Raveena Tandon was treated with a heartwarming message from her daughter Rasha Thadani on Friday after...
'I married my best friend,' says Sonali Bendre about her husband Goldie Behl
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who will be seen among the panel of judges with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur...
Ajay Devgn's formula: Minimum instructions yet gets best out of actors
MUMBAI: Actor Chetan Sharma, who is known for his work in 'Sacred Games 2', 'Pagglait', 'Delhi Crime', 'Ankhon Dekhi...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Oh No! Armaan's love for Eisha turns into enmity
MUMBAI:  Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles...
Recent Stories
Shushant Singh Rajput
Shocking! “Shushant Singh Rajput spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues”, says filmmaker Apurva Asrani

Latest Video

Related Stories
Pakkhi Hegde
Exclusive! Was Pakkhi Hegde offered Anupamaa? Here’s the TRUTH
Tina Datta
Tina Datta says she faced hurdles as a newcomer, was compared to her seniors
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals the secret to her gorgeous skin
Mini Mathur
Must Read! Mini Mathur spills the beans on quitting Indian Idol, says “didn’t appreciate that reality had become constructed”
my pictures
Mitaali Nag on overuse of filters on social media: I make sure nothing looks artificial in my pictures
Did Dipika Kakar change her name
Really! Did Dipika Kakar change her name to Faiza to marry actor Shoaib Ibrahim? Deets inside