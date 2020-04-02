I may consider being a part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss: Jasmin Bhasin

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is making the most of the quarantine period. The actress was last seen in Naagin 4. In a recent media interaction, she spoke about her quarantine routine, her exit from Naagin 4, and much more.

Speaking about her routine while being confined to her home, Jasmin said, 'It’s a myth that I like going to the gym. I am not much into fitness. I am feeling very guilty about not working out at my home. I will try to do that from tomorrow.'

So does she miss Zaim and Siddharth, who were her co-stars from her previous shows? The actress said, 'Yes, I do miss them and I miss the fun we had on sets.'

On Rashmi’s entry in Naagin 4, she quipped, 'Yes I like her character. Her entry definitely brought more twists in the show.'

The actress also mentioned that she may consider being a part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

On dogs spreading the Coronavirus, Jasmin said, 'I request people to not behave like this. Dogs are not the reason for this.'

'Please be serious guys. This is not a joke. Stay indoors as much as possible,' she concluded.

Credits: India Forums