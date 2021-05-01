I missed my partner in crime says, Arunita for Pawandeep on the sets of Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s most renowned show India Idol Season 12 is all set to witness a soulful singing journey this weekend. There would be lots of surprises which will be unrevealed by our lovely host Aditya Narayan along with the Legendary Music Director Anu Malik and celebrated lyricist Manoj Muntashir. The show which is Top notch will witness a surge in laughter when the host will try and reveal some unknown fun facts from Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir.



In the show, The nation’s heart-throb Pawandeep is all set to give a romantic performance alongside the gorgeous aka best buddy Arunita on the song “Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua Hai and Gaata Rahe Mera Dil, and post the entertaining performance which gave him a round of applauds and rave reviews from the judges such as Anu Malik said,“ I am mesmerised by both of you and your singing talent on stage. You are the greatest talents of India. I wish both of you a successful future in life and may you give fabulous hits in this music industry.



Later, when asked Arunita whether she missed a performance of Pawandeep to which Arunita replied, “ Yes, I missed his performance as I am a fervid fan of his singing. Like the time when he was not with us, we all used to keep a place reserve for him as it was like we all used to feel that he is with us sitting alongside celebrating the performances. As he was been asked to rest but whenever we missed him, we all used to watch his singing videos. Later quips by saying, “I missed my partner in crime, may go give him good health and an immense growth in his life”.



Stay Tuned and Keep watching Indian Idol Season 12 this weekend only on Sony Entertainment Television at 9.30 PM