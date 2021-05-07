I must confess that I couldn’t sing the same song like the way you had says, Neha Kakkar on the sets of Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: In an upcoming weekend on the sets of the most renowned show, Indian Idol Season 12 will be celebrating The Legendary Kishore Kumar’s 100 songs episode for this weekend will be graced by renowned musician Amit Kumar. The show will be judged by Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya and Aditya Narayan will be seen hosting the same. The show will witness the surge in laughter when Kishore Kumar son Amit Kumar will be seen spilling the beans about his father which will be full of excitement and Jollification.

In the show, Post the performance of Sayli Kamble on the songs Jaane Kaise Kab Kahan, Jalta Hai Jiya Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, Ab Ke Sawan Mein Ji Dare for which she received standing applauds followed by rave reviews from the Judges and Amit Kumar where Neha Kakkar said, Before I give my feedback, it's just a request if you can again sing and enact on those two lines of Jalta Hai Jiya Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein to which after Sayli sings the same lines. Neha Kakkar says, Sayli, this performance is one of the best of yours which I have ever seen and even, I must confess that I couldn’t sing the same song as the way you had, it's unbelievable.”

Further, the contestants will be seen giving a tribute to Kishore Da and to accompany them, the judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik along Amit Kumar for which they later received a standing ovation from everyone present on the sets.

