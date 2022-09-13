“I narrate Lord Krishna’s maakhan chori tales to Trisha,” says Neha Sargam who plays Yashoda from Sony TV’s Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala

MUMBAI: Maakhan ke vishay par Kanha ka gyaan atulya hai! Lord Krishna was called ‘maakhan chor’ and maakhan chori was always an integral part of his life. In this week, on Sony Entertainment Television’s mythological narrative, Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala, viewers will witness how natkhat Nandlala (Trisha Sarda) continues to steal maakhan from gokulwasis. On the other hand, Yashoda Maiyaa (Neha Sargam) will be seen playing shikshika (teacher) to her Kanha teaching him the difference between good and bad.

Trisha Sarda and Neha Sargam, maa awr lalla ki kahani hai adbudh. They share a cute bond with each other both on-screen and off-screen. While shooting the maakhan chori sequence, Neha Sargam used to narrate Lord Krishna’s maakhan chori tales to Trisha. Trisha found these stories exciting and would come back to Neha in between their breaks to hear them. She would hear these stories very patiently and carefully to understand her character.

Neha Sargam essaying the role of Maiyaa Yashoda shares,“Working with the hard-working child Trisha is always fun. As a child, Trisha is not familiar with Lord Krishna’s stories. I have grown-up hearing to the tales of Lord Krishna’s maakhan chori. Therefore, I make sure that I narrate Lord Krishna’s tales to her. She loves hearing them and I feel that this has helped her imbibe Lord Krishna’s character even better making her performance very authentic on screen. It is a delight to see such a small child deeply connected with mythology. I believe that each one of us must have the knowledge of our Indian mythology.”

Witness ‘#NatkhatNandlala’ maakhan chori on Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala, every Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television