‘I never had a plan B; I knew this from the start and that’s all I wanted to be’, reveals Shagun Pandey from Zee TV’s Meet

MUMBAI: Zee TV's recently launched fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience’s hearts since its premiere. The inspirational show presents the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who mirrors several women across the nation, fighting societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities. While Meet Hooda and her husband Meet Ahlawat’s (Shagun Pandey) love story has had its fair share of twists and turns, in the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness some high voltage drama with Manushi's plan to ruin Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda’s marriage.

To keep the entertainment quotient of the show alive, not just the makers, but Shagun Pandey, too, has been working round the clock. Since the start of his career, Shagun has been working hard to achieve his dreams and has been able to fulfil them all as well. In a candid conversation, he spoke about his journey and how he has been dedicated towards achieving his goals.

Talking about the same, Shagun said, “Since day 1 I have always looked for an opportunity to become an actor and find a good character to play and entertain the audience. It takes a lot of time to crack an opportunity in this industry. There are very few lucky people in this world who have been successful since the start of their careers, but I had to start from scratch. You name it and I have done it, be it playing the smallest roles or parallel leads or even playing negative roles, I have even participated in reality shows. I have faced a lot of rejections at the start of my career, but I feel that I was coping with the rejections because I knew this is what I want to do, and this will happen someday. I always wanted to be a performer.”

He added, “I had this thought in mind that maybe taking part in a reality show would give me more opportunities for auditions. I will give everything to entertain my audience. I never had a plan B; I knew this the start that this is all I ever wanted to be in life, and I would never give up on this.”

In the upcoming episodes, as we all know, Manushi will be seen living with the Ahlawat’s while trying her best to create misunderstandings between Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat. But will they drift away? Or will their love get stronger?

