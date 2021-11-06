I never thought character of Brinda will be loved so much: Aanchal Khurana

MUMBAI: Aanchal Khurana, who is won the eighth season Roadies and impressed masses with her stint in shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Zindagi Ki Mehek, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and more, is currently playing the role of Brinda in Sony TV’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain which has returned with second season.

For the first time Aanchal is playing a positive character and fans are loving it. She shared, “My character of Brinda has become quite a popular. I never thought it will be loved so much by the fans when I took up the show. For the first time I am playing a positive role and my fans are loving it. It feels great that for a change you aren’t being bashed.”

She added, “I am happy the way my character is being established in the show and the credit goes to the team of Balaji Telefilms.”

Good luck Aanchal!