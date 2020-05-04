I never thought that I could be in the field of entertainment: Mohsin Khan

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan has been essaying character of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He enjoys a massive fan following. The actor, who joined the show post the leap in 2016, in no time became one of the most popular stars on the small screen. His chemistry with co-star Shivangi Joshi is much appreciated by the audience. But do you know Mohsin had no plans to join the industry.

Talking about it Mohsin said, 'I had never imagined that I would become such a successful actor. I have studied engineering in fact I am an electronic engineer. I never thought that I could be in this field of entertainment. But I knew one thing, if I do it, I'll do it with all my heart. It has taken me 10 years of struggle but with that, I had to complete my education although learning is forever.'

Mohsin while pursuing his studies in college days started doing some advertisements and did some cameos and parallel leads in few shows.

