I place my family above my profession or any other relation: Nivedita Basu

MUMBAI: Nivedita Basu, who made her directorial debut with the web series "Tandoor", said for her family means everything. Speaking on the occasion of International Day of Families, which is observed on May 15, she said, "Family for me means not just related by blood but a group of people who are selfless for each other, care for each other and be it any good, bad or ugly situation, they are there for each other."

"Family is one strong bond that needs to be there irrespective of your status or your success or your age. For me, my family is everything. I place it above my profession or any other relation," she added.

The writer-producer confessed that family helps in shaping one's personality and credited her parents for giving her a good upbringing.

"Anything that you learn in your school or your surroundings is never going to compensate for what you learn from your family. So whether you go to a boarding school or you are a dayscholar or you take up multiple classes, but a child imbibes the maximum at home with the family," Nivedita said.

"I think what I am today or how I am today is what my dad and mom made me. Whether it's being disciplined or being intelligent or being sharp, it's all to do with what my parents have imbibed in me. I owe everything to my father and mother," she added.

But do you feel the pandemic has made us realise the importance of family more? "I think COVID has taught us the importance of family. There are so many people who never even talked about their families, but are now putting up pictures with them. It feels nice to see them because in our day-to-day lives there are very less people who talk about their families. But for someone like me, I would never shy away from talking about my immediate family or those on my paternal and maternal side, because for us it's always been about family. That's how our father brought us up," Nivedita wrapped up.