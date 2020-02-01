I really enjoy watching web series and I am keen on being a part of them: Malhar Pandya

MUMBAI: Actor Malhar Pandya known for television shows like Nazar, Aghori and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki prefers doing action on screen. Not only has he aced the drama genre but also historical and mythic roles in shows like Ramayana: Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar, Suryaputra Karn and Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev.

In conversation with Malhar, he mentioned, "As an actor I feel it’s my duty to play different roles. But I would prefer doing action on screen. Doing bold scene won’t make me much comfortable."

Malhar also mentioned that he would love to explore reality shows especially Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

"I really enjoy watching web series. Also I want to be part of them. It’s fun doing such shows. I'm keen of being part of reality show like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and do some real action. It’s a dream for me," he added.

Malhar also mentioned that there is no such dream role which he wants to pursue. He feels that it is his responsibility to play the characters assigned to him. He sees it more like an opportunity and a

challenge to play varied characters. He said, "I don’t have a dream role. But yes, I take every role I'm approached for as a responsibility. Being an actor, I have to accept them. It’s my duty

and kind of challenge given to me." Way to go Malhar!