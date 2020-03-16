“I really feel we should not use the word ‘Item’ to refer to an actress or any song” mentions Helen on the sets of DID L’il Masters

MUMBAI : Since the launch of Zee TV's top-rated dance reality show DID L'il Masters Season 5 in March this year, viewers have been having a gala time watching the young dancing sensations put up some wonderful acts week after week. The viewers are in for a treat this weekend as veteran Bollywood actresses - Helen and Bindu - will be seen gracing the show. While the phenomenal performances by the talented youngsters impressed the judges as well as the special guests during the shoot, it was a poignant statement made by Helen that grabbed everyone’s attention. When host Jay Bhanushali asked the legendary actress about her view on item numbers, she said that giving solo dances such a term is derogatory and doesn’t give it the credit it deserves.

As Helen mentioned, “During our time, we used to make a lot of mythological stories and we used to incorporate dance sequences in between a few scenes and because of that they were termed as ‘Solo Dances.’ As we moved towards modern forms of dance with nightclub backdrops, the term changed.  I feel calling any song or actress an item number or item girl is very unaesthetic. It doesn’t sound good, nobody is an item here, and everyone is a working professional. I really feel we should not use the word ‘Item’ to refer to an actress or to any song.”

While you might be blown away by Helen’s surprising statements, wait till you witness all the exciting performances by the contestants.

To witness all the enchanting acts by these young talents, tune into DID L'il Masters this Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM, only on Zee TV!

Latest Video