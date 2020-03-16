“I really feel we should not use the word ‘Item’ to refer to an actress or any song” mentions Helen on the sets of DID L’il Masters

MUMBAI : Since the launch of Zee TV's top-rated dance reality show DID L'il Masters Season 5 in March this year, viewers have been having a gala time watching the young dancing sensations put up some wonderful acts week after week. The viewers are in for a treat this weekend as veteran Bollywood actresses - Helen and Bindu - will be seen gracing the show. While the phenomenal performances by the talented youngsters impressed the judges as well as the special guests during the shoot, it was a poignant statement made by Helen that grabbed everyone’s attention. When host Jay Bhanushali asked the legendary actress about her view on item numbers, she said that giving solo dances such a term is derogatory and doesn’t give it the credit it deserves.

As Helen mentioned, “During our time, we used to make a lot of mythological stories and we used to incorporate dance sequences in between a few scenes and because of that they were termed as ‘Solo Dances.’ As we moved towards modern forms of dance with nightclub backdrops, the term changed. I feel calling any song or actress an item number or item girl is very unaesthetic. It doesn’t sound good, nobody is an item here, and everyone is a working professional. I really feel we should not use the word ‘Item’ to refer to an actress or to any song.”

